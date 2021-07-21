Northwest wildfires bring haze, smoky skies to Ohio and Midwest

Wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and Manitoba, Canada has resulted in hazy, smoky skies in the Midwest and Ohio the last few days.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed Sunday that haze spotted in the sky was due to wildfire smoke in the atmosphere. The smoke can lead to colorful sunrises and sunsets, but makes stargazing difficult.
[1:50 PM] The sky continues to be obscured by dispersed smoke which has filtered into the Ohio Valley from the west. This will continue to create a hazy shade to our summer sky and make stargazing particularly difficult. We should see the smoky skies improve by Thursday. pic.twitter.com/kl5wTyHKsC— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 20, 2021
Smoky and hazy skies are expected to start clearing up by Thursday, according to NWS.
As of Tuesday, a Widespread Fire Weather Watch and Red Flag Warning remains in effect for large parts of Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Wyoming and bits of northern California and western North Dakota and South Dakota as dry conditions continue with isolated dry thunderstorms forecasted.
Widespread Fire Weather Watches and Red Flag Warnings remain in effect across the Northwest quad of the U.S. These elevated and critical fire weather threats will persist for the next few days, as conditions will remain dry with the potential for isolated dry thunderstorms. pic.twitter.com/uPbDh93QZP— National Weather Service (@NWS) July 20, 2021
Some states, such as Wisconsin and New York, were placed on Air Quality Alert due to the smoke.
As of Wednesday morning, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow listed most of southwest Ohio’s air quality as moderate, but the Dayton area’s as unhealthy for sensitive groups. People with heart or lung disease, older adults are advised to shorten how long they active outdoors, chose less strenuous activities and wait to be active outside once the air quality improves, according to AirNow.