Not everyone can get rapid tests paid for, officials urge change for military insurance, Medicare

The letters were sent to Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, urging the Department of Defense to expand TRICARE coverage to include at-home tests and to Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Chiquita Brooks-LaSure.

More than 2.3 million Ohioans are enrolled in Medicare.

The lawmakers in their letter to Becerra and Brooks-LaSure that “seniors and people with disabilities enrolled in Medicare are at the highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and people over 65 account for nearly three-quarters of all deaths from the virus. The current policy leaves them on the hook for potentially significant out-of-pocket costs.”

The insurance changes are among several efforts by the federal government to increases coverage.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests through covidtests.gov or by calling1-800-232-0233.

The effort to increase access to rapid tests comes as cases remain high and the virus remains widespread in the area.

While the data is preliminary,11,849 Ohioans reported testing positive on Friday, or a little less than 25% of the 47,779 who got tested.