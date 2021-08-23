Number of Dayton homes, condos sold fell slightly in July

The number of Dayton-area home sales fell a bit in July compared to July 2020, the Dayton Realtors trade organization said Monday.
But prices were up across the board, the organization also said.
The 1,711 sales of homes and condos for July fell by 3% compared to last July, producing a cumulative sales volume of over $385 million, an increase of 5% from last year, the trade group said.
July’s average sales price totaled $225,044, besting last year’s figure by nearly 9%. The median price reached $190,000, up 5% from last year.
The year-to-date average sales price increased more than 13% to $217,121, while the median price rose 12% to $185,000. The cumulative sales price jumped twenty percent to $2.1 billion.
Year to date, the number of sales also saw an increase, with 9,705 units, a rise of nearly 6%.
Listings submitted in the month of July increased, with 2,165 entries, a 7% increase from July 2020′s 2,011. For the January-July period, 11,803 listings were entered, up from last year by nearly 3%.
Nationally, sales of existing homes in July rose 2% from June to an annualized rate of 5.99 million units, according to the National Association of Realtors.