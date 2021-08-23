Number of Dayton homes, condos sold fell slightly in July

Explore Honda adjusts American production as chip shortage stymies auto sales

The year-to-date average sales price increased more than 13% to $217,121, while the median price rose 12% to $185,000. The cumulative sales price jumped twenty percent to $2.1 billion.

Year to date, the number of sales also saw an increase, with 9,705 units, a rise of nearly 6%.

Listings submitted in the month of July increased, with 2,165 entries, a 7% increase from July 2020′s 2,011. For the January-July period, 11,803 listings were entered, up from last year by nearly 3%.

Nationally, sales of existing homes in July rose 2% from June to an annualized rate of 5.99 million units, according to the National Association of Realtors.