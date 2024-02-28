Wright-Patterson buildings damaged by wind storm

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base received wind damage early today on several buildings in Area B, a spokesman said.
A older hangar that did not house airplanes and another building received structural and window damage in Area B, which is located near the Air Force Museum.
Base workers are inspecting the damage and the base will release more information later today.
A spokesman said no airplanes received damage at Wright-Patterson
Out of precaution, the base closed Gate 22B on Area B near Interstate 675 and it will remain closed all day. Base officials recommended workers use Gate 1B on Springfield Street.
