Oakwood business seeks to alter ex-NCR site’s plan to build pickleball court

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News
By
14 minutes ago
X

Oakwood is expected to reconsider a change to a former NCR site’s plan to allow a business to build pickleball court.

Russell Total Wealth and Wellness plans to construct an estimated 30- by 60-foot court on the south side of its corporate headquarters off Ohio 48 and West Schantz Avenue, according to Oakwood records.

The proposal is “consistent with the recommendations” in a 2004 NCR Sugar Camp plan and other documents and city guidelines, city records show.

But Oakwood City Council “procedurally” denied a change - considered a special use - to the Sugar Camp and Pointe Oakwood master plan this week due to notification issues, Law Director Robert Jacques said.

ExploreEARLIER: More Far Hills paving, this time in Kettering, among roadwork coming next year

The proposal is expected to return to the city’s planning commission, which earlier recommended it, before the end of the year, Jacques said.

“Normally, if you denied something, a special use request like this, you would be barred from refiling it for 12 months, unless there’s new evidence or new information … with the understanding that it would be resubmitted properly,” he said.

A legal notice about the issue was published as required, Jacques said. But a courtesy letter about such developments commonly sent by city to nearby residents “don’t believe that they received that and we don’t have any way” to verify that, he added.

The Sugar Camp plan is “in the multi-use special zoning district … that was created in the waning years of NCR’s ownership of the Sugar Camp property,” Oakwood Councilwoman Healy Jackson said.

ExploreEARLIER: First new Oakwood city manager in 22 years ‘a learning curve for everybody’

It was “written to maximize local control over the development of the site,” she said. “Regulations for the district are sparse but strict” with nearly all developments requiring public hearings and special use approval.

Sugar Camp was a National Cash Register sales training camp that was used by the U.S. Navy during World War II to develop a secret project.

After the war, Sugar Camp reverted to an NCR training site. Around 1970, the facility was again remodeled and was used year-round, according to Dayton Daily News archives. Decades later, Sugar Camp was permanently closed and the land used for other purposes.

In Other News
1
Miami Twp. police chief stepping down
2
Job fair for Air Force Research Lab draws large crowd; continues on...
3
Yellow Springs Street Fair returns Saturday with new entertainment...
4
2024 trick-or-treat times for the Dayton region
5
Early voting ‘pretty smooth’ Tuesday for first day of voting

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native who has lived in Huber Heights and Kettering. He has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 25 years.