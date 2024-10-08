Oakwood business seeks to alter ex-NCR site’s plan to build pickleball court

The proposal is “consistent with the recommendations” in a 2004 NCR Sugar Camp plan and other documents and city guidelines, city records show.

But Oakwood City Council “procedurally” denied a change - considered a special use - to the Sugar Camp and Pointe Oakwood master plan this week due to notification issues, Law Director Robert Jacques said.

The proposal is expected to return to the city’s planning commission, which earlier recommended it, before the end of the year, Jacques said.

“Normally, if you denied something, a special use request like this, you would be barred from refiling it for 12 months, unless there’s new evidence or new information … with the understanding that it would be resubmitted properly,” he said.

A legal notice about the issue was published as required, Jacques said. But a courtesy letter about such developments commonly sent by city to nearby residents “don’t believe that they received that and we don’t have any way” to verify that, he added.

The Sugar Camp plan is “in the multi-use special zoning district … that was created in the waning years of NCR’s ownership of the Sugar Camp property,” Oakwood Councilwoman Healy Jackson said.

It was “written to maximize local control over the development of the site,” she said. “Regulations for the district are sparse but strict” with nearly all developments requiring public hearings and special use approval.

Sugar Camp was a National Cash Register sales training camp that was used by the U.S. Navy during World War II to develop a secret project.

After the war, Sugar Camp reverted to an NCR training site. Around 1970, the facility was again remodeled and was used year-round, according to Dayton Daily News archives. Decades later, Sugar Camp was permanently closed and the land used for other purposes.