Oakwood fall election voters to decide renewal levy aiding police, fire, roads

Voters in Oakwood can expect to decide on a renewal levy in this fall’s election.
A 2.72-mill, five-year levy is set to expire at the end of the year. It pays for general operating expenses and “will maintain the current level of property taxation and will not increase property taxes,” Oakwood Vice Mayor Steve Byington said.
The levy generates about $468,000 annually and costs $78 a year for the owner of a home valued at $200,000, according to Oakwood City Manager Norbert Klopsch.
Funds from the levy account for about 3.5% of this year’s city general services budget, which is more than $13.25 million, Klopsch said.
Oakwood City Council voted 5-0 Monday night to put the levy on the Nov. 2 ballot.
The funds “help to provide our residents with the outstanding services from our public safety department, maintain our infrastructure and provide for our beautiful parks that are a hallmark in Oakwood,” city Finance Director Cindy Stafford said in an email.
The general services budget involves several different funds, Oakwood officials said. It includes the general fund, more than half of which is spent on police, fire and EMS services.
It also includes the street maintenance and repair fund and leisure activity fund, from which parks and recreation is supported.
On average annually, Stafford said, Oakwood spends the following in general city services:
•$5.4 million on public safety.
•$450,000 on street repair and maintenance.
•$430,000 on leisure services.
•$120,000 on sidewalk, curb and apron repair.
The levy was first approved by Oakwood voters in 1991, city officials said. It has been passed every five years since, each time this century with more than 70% support, Montgomery County records show.
The lowest level of voter support in the past two decades was in 2016, when 72% of ballots cast backed the issue, according to the county.