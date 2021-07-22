Oakwood fall election voters to decide renewal levy aiding police, fire, roads

The funds “help to provide our residents with the outstanding services from our public safety department, maintain our infrastructure and provide for our beautiful parks that are a hallmark in Oakwood,” city Finance Director Cindy Stafford said in an email.

The general services budget involves several different funds, Oakwood officials said. It includes the general fund, more than half of which is spent on police, fire and EMS services.

It also includes the street maintenance and repair fund and leisure activity fund, from which parks and recreation is supported.

On average annually, Stafford said, Oakwood spends the following in general city services:

•$5.4 million on public safety.

•$450,000 on street repair and maintenance.

•$430,000 on leisure services.

•$120,000 on sidewalk, curb and apron repair.

The levy was first approved by Oakwood voters in 1991, city officials said. It has been passed every five years since, each time this century with more than 70% support, Montgomery County records show.

The lowest level of voter support in the past two decades was in 2016, when 72% of ballots cast backed the issue, according to the county.