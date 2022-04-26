Oakwood High School academic decathlon team wins 10th straight U.S. title

Other team members were Alex Baals Kall, Brian Fischer, Rohan Haack, Danny Vásconez and Elizabeth Yarbrough.

OHS team members earned 55 individual medals for high scores in the competition’s individual areas — essay, music, art, math, interview, literature, economics, science, social science and speech. They received more than $7,000 in scholarship funds for their achievements, according to the district.

Teams are split into four divisions by size of school. Oakwood’s highest finish across all divisions was second place in 2018 and 2019, records show. It has placed in the top five overall seven times, according to national academic decathlon data.

Oakwood teams have won 12 straight Ohio titles, which requires a first-place finish among all divisions, Morris said.