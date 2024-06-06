Oakwood High School principal Waller resigns 4 months after being put on leave

Waller was hired as principal of Oakwood High School in 2009.

Oakwood Superintendent Neil Gupta placed Waller on administrative leave Feb. 2. The move came after a Jan. 23 theft involving a male student caught in a girls’ locker room stealing clothes, including undergarments, according to district records. Questions were raised later about what discipline Waller may have given the male student.

“The district appreciates and extends its thanks for his years of service and wishes him well in his future endeavors,” Oakwood Schools said in a statement Wednesday.

Patrick Masters, a retired administrator from Dayton and Northmont schools, has been serving as interim principal of Oakwood High School.

Waller has not responded to requests for comment during the investigation.

In response to written questions in May, the school district provided the following statement:

“Oakwood High School Principal Dr. Paul Waller remains on paid administrative leave as the Oakwood School District conducts an internal investigation. The investigation is overseen by an independent external investigator unaffiliated with the Oakwood school district. We are not working on any investigation with Oakwood Safety” (the police department).

“During this period of administrative leave, Dr. Waller is allowed to participate in school and athletic events in his capacity as a parent. However, it’s important to note that he does not represent the district in any official capacity during these occasions.

“Given that the investigation is still in progress, the district is unable to provide additional comments at this time regarding ongoing investigations.”