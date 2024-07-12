Oakwood installing new lights at football stadium, studying renovations for schools

The district has agreed to pay Veregy Energy Systems no more than $497,255 for the project at the stadium, which was built in the 1930s, Oakwood records show.

The project, which will involve moving light poles, is on target to be done by Oakwood High School’s first home game against Northridge Aug. 25, Gupta said.

The work required city approval and is being overseen by district Business Manager Frank Eaton, who “spent a lot of time working with our contractors and trying to make sure everything was taken care of to make this happen,” Gupta said.

The stadium and the 100-year-old high school also will be part of a study focusing renovating our iconic buildings,” primary Harman and Smith schools, Gupta said.

Ruetschle Architects is reassessing the initial scope of the second phase of the district’s master plan, said Amanda Brown, Oakwood’s community relations director.

That part of the plan was completed in 2018 and is outdated. Oakwood has tentatively scheduled it for 2025-28, Brown said, and no costs have been projected.

The study “give us an opportunity to see where our school facilities are, to start the process of gathering some information,” Gupta said. “There’s no commitment level to this information that will be provided back to us.

It just gives us an opportunity to see where our information is if we decided to pursue and move toward … a future bond (issue) possibly” in the future, he added.

Harman was built in 1908 and Smith in 1929, district records show.

The study will evaluate both buildings, including their security and infrastructure, according to Ruetschle’s plan.

The architect will work with Danis Building Construction “to develop master plan budget options, and refine the final master plan budget,” documents state.

A “discrete renovation scope may be added to address targeted issues” at the high school, the stadium and Lange School.

The district will pay Ruetschle $49,700 and Danis no more than $25,000, Oakwood records state.