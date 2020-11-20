Oakwood library to close; curbside, other services continue

The Wright Memorial Public Library will close its building temporarily in response to the significant increase in coronavirus cases.
The library at will transition to contactless services starting Monday.
While the building will be closed to the public, access to materials, programs, book drops and information services will be maintained, according to a released statement from Kristi Hale, director of the Wright Memorial Public Library at 1776 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood.
Services offered include curbside delivery, home delivery and virtual programs on Zoom and Facebook.
For information, research questions and printing assistance, call 937-294-7171 or email reference@wrightlibrary.org.
Limited computer access will be available; call 937-294-7171 to inquire.