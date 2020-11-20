X

Oakwood library to close; curbside, other services continue

The Wright Memorial Public Library at 1776 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood is closing the building temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic. Access to materials, programs, book drops and information services will be maintained, according to a released statement from Kristi Hale, library director. STAFF FILE
The Wright Memorial Public Library at 1776 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood is closing the building temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic. Access to materials, programs, book drops and information services will be maintained, according to a released statement from Kristi Hale, library director. STAFF FILE

Credit: JIM WITMER

Credit: JIM WITMER

Local News | 1 hour ago

The Wright Memorial Public Library will close its building temporarily in response to the significant increase in coronavirus cases.

The library at will transition to contactless services starting Monday.

While the building will be closed to the public, access to materials, programs, book drops and information services will be maintained, according to a released statement from Kristi Hale, director of the Wright Memorial Public Library at 1776 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood.

ExploreLibrary receives $500K gift from Oakwood native, former Dayton attorney

Services offered include curbside delivery, home delivery and virtual programs on Zoom and Facebook.

For information, research questions and printing assistance, call 937-294-7171 or email reference@wrightlibrary.org.

Limited computer access will be available; call 937-294-7171 to inquire.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.