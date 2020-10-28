JUST IN: Library receives $500K gift from Oakwood native, former Dayton attorney

OAKWOOD – Wright Memorial Public Library has been given a $500,000 donation from an Oakwood native.
The financial support by 1969 Oakwood High School graduate and former Dayton attorney David L. Flory was announced today.
The gift is the first in a $1.5 million capital campaign to raise private funding to support renovations to the library that are expected to begin in early 2021, according to the library.
Flory graduated from DePauw University and from Vanderbilt Law School. He worked as an attorney in Dayton and later as an attorney in the legal department of Hobart Corp. in Troy.
Flory also served as counsel for a subcommittee of the U.S. House of Representatives, was named a vice president for Washington affairs for Prudential Securities Corp., and served as chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Robert W. Kasten, R-Wis.
Flory worked for his own government relations business, WinCapitol Inc. before retirement.