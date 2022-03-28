Oakwood permit values top $13.5M for second straight year

Wright library recently completed a yearlong, $5 million renovation that includes improved disability access, a new children’s section, and expanded community meeting spaces.

It was funded with a tax issue generating $3.8 million, as well as $1.5 million in private donations. A 1.5-mill levy was passed with support from 67% of voters in 2020.

The 81-year-old Far Hills Avenue site named after Orville and Wilbur Wright, as well as their sister Katharine, opened in 1939 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2013.

Oakwood schools is in the process of a $18 million renovation. Phase I of the district’s master facilities plan is being funded by a May 2019 voter-approved bond issue to improve buildings that have an average age of more than 90 years, records show.