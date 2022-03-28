Oakwood permit values top $13.5M for second straight year

OAKWOOD — Permit values in Oakwood topped $13.5 million for the second straight year in 2021, more than doubling those numbers for each year from 2017-19.
The totals for 2020 of $14.7 million and $13.69 million for 2021 were fueled by the Oakwood City Schools and the Wright Memorial Public Library renovations, records show.
The permit values total includes work such as home construction; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; garages and sheds; and fences and retaining walls.
While the number of permits issued fluctuated between 347 and 397 the past five years, the schools and the library projects in 2020 and 2021 were valued at $10.3 million and $4.55 million, respectively, according to Oakwood records.
Total permit values for 2017-19 were $5.81 million, $6.88 million and $5.21 million, respectively, records show.
Wright library recently completed a yearlong, $5 million renovation that includes improved disability access, a new children’s section, and expanded community meeting spaces.
It was funded with a tax issue generating $3.8 million, as well as $1.5 million in private donations. A 1.5-mill levy was passed with support from 67% of voters in 2020.
The 81-year-old Far Hills Avenue site named after Orville and Wilbur Wright, as well as their sister Katharine, opened in 1939 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2013.
Oakwood schools is in the process of a $18 million renovation. Phase I of the district’s master facilities plan is being funded by a May 2019 voter-approved bond issue to improve buildings that have an average age of more than 90 years, records show.
