Oakwood seeks new AD in job switch involving school district finances

“Her love of numbers and Oakwood make Laura a perfect candidate to move into the assistant treasurer’s position,” Ramey said.

“I am confident our student athletes, coaches and trainers are well prepared for future seasons and the transition will be seamless,” he added.

The move is the second treasurer’s office announcement the district has made since February. Last month Oakwood’s board of education named Shared Resources Center Executive Director Tiffany Hiser treasurer to replace Gina Samson, whom Kettering City Schools hired as a fiscal/budget analyst.

The district has contracted in recent years with the SRC for treasurer services and Hiser has been Oakwood schools’ chief financial officer since 2019, according to the district.

Connor will fill a job vacant since July, when Miranda Piatt left to become city assistant finance director in Centerville.

Connor has received a four-year contract with an annual salary of $98,000, district records show.

“I welcome this next challenge, both personally and professionally,” she said in a released statement. “I am excited to be able to use my math and creative thinking skills to help propel the district forward financially.”

Connor is a 2000 graduate of Wittenberg University, where she majored in mathematics. She earned a Master’s degree in education leadership from University of Dayton in 2008, according to the district.