Oakwood plans to hike rates for water, sewer customers next year

Oakwood is moving to increase the city’s water and sanitary sewer rates next year.

For water customers, those who use 300 cubic feet of water a month will pay $7.64 more in that time frame, according to the city. Users of 900 cubic feet of water in the same period will pay $12.92 more.

Sanitary sewer customers using 300 cubic feet of water a month will see a fee increase of $7.95, and those using 900 cubic feet of water for that period will pay $13.24, according to the proposal.

The plan was presented Monday night and is expected to be voted on in December, Oakwood Mayor Bill Duncan said. The hikes will start Jan. 1.

The last rates increases for those respective services came in 2017 and 2018, according to the legislation.

Oakwood City Manager Norbert Klopsch said higher water rates to both the minimum use charges and the standard consumption rates are needed to meet operational and anticipated capital needs.

For sanitary sewer operations, the city incurs outside costs because it contracts for the use of sewer pipes and wastewater treatment infrastructure operated by the city of Dayton and by Montgomery County, Oakwood records show.

The costs of Oakwood personnel and infrastructure maintenance account for about 37% of sanitary sewer rates charged to Oakwood residents, while the outside costs of contracting services from Dayton and the county account for about 63% of those rates, according to Oakwood.

Oakwood has absorbed sanitary sewer rate increases by Dayton and the county since 2018 and expects further increases in both 2024 and 2025.