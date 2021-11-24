dayton-daily-news logo
ODNR officer who died during rescue operation given posthumous award

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore died after suffering a medical emergency while responding to a water rescue at a Highland County park. Photo courtesy the Ohio Department of Natural Resources
Ohio Department of Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore died after suffering a medical emergency while responding to a water rescue at a Highland County park. Photo courtesy the Ohio Department of Natural Resources

Local News
By Daniel Susco
29 minutes ago

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has posthumously awarded Officer Jason Lagore, who died in February while responding to a rescue at a Highland County lake where two teens fell through the ice.

ODNR Director Mary Mertz awarded Lagore the Director’s Award of Valor, presenting the award to the officer’s wife in a small ceremony.

ExploreODNR officer dies while responding to rescue at Rocky Fork Lake

On Feb. 23, Lagore responded to Rocky Fork State Park in Highland County on a report that two children had fallen through the ice. A 13-year-old boy was rescued and a 15-year-old girl died.

During the search, Lagore suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro, where he was pronounced dead.

Lagore served for 15 years with the ODNR, beginning and leading the ODNR K-9 training program. He is survived by his wife Michelle, his two sons and his K-9 partner Sarge, who was officially retired from service last week.

“Back in February we lost not only a dedicated officer, but a loving husband and devoted father,” Mertz said. “Because of his courage and bravery in the face of danger, there is no one more deserving of this honor.  I am proud of the work he did and the legacy he leaves behind.”

About the Author

ajc.com

Daniel Susco
Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

