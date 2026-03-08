ODNR urges Ohioans to be careful during wildfire season.

“Careless debris burning is the leading cause of spring wildfires in Ohio,” said ODNR Division of Forestry State Wildfire Supervisor Greg Guess. “Following regulations and using safe practices helps reduce wildfire risk statewide.”

The ODNR said burning is limited in the spring due to the abundance of dry grass, weed and leaves on the ground.

Gusty winds and low humidity can make a seemingly safe fire burn more intensely and escape control, according to ODNR.

“If a fire does escape control, contact the local fire department immediately,” ODNR said. “An escaped wildfire, even one burning in grass or weeds, is dangerous.”

ODNR recommends the following tips to stay safe: