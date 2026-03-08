ODNR urges Ohioans to be careful during wildfire season.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry is urging Ohioans to take caution during spring wildfire season.
Ohio law dictates that most outdoor burning is prohibited in unincorporated areas from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during March, April and May, according to ODNR.
“Careless debris burning is the leading cause of spring wildfires in Ohio,” said ODNR Division of Forestry State Wildfire Supervisor Greg Guess. “Following regulations and using safe practices helps reduce wildfire risk statewide.”
The ODNR said burning is limited in the spring due to the abundance of dry grass, weed and leaves on the ground.
Gusty winds and low humidity can make a seemingly safe fire burn more intensely and escape control, according to ODNR.
“If a fire does escape control, contact the local fire department immediately,” ODNR said. “An escaped wildfire, even one burning in grass or weeds, is dangerous.”
ODNR recommends the following tips to stay safe:
- Know current and future weather conditions
- Have tools and water on hand
- Never leave a debris burn unattended
- Be informed about state and local burning regulations
- Consult the local fire department for additional information and safety considerations
- Visit the Fire Management Program | Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Firewise.org for more information and tips on protecting your home and community
- Consider safe alternatives for debris disposal, such as composting
- If you choose to burn during unrestricted hours, use a 55-gallon drum with a weighted screen lid to provide an enclosed incinerator
- Remember what Smokey says, “only you can prevent wildfires!
- Residents should also check the Open Burning | Ohio Environmental Protection Agency open burn regulations prior to any outdoor fire and consult with local fire officials about burning conditions in the area. Debris burn piles must be located at least 1,000 feet from a neighbor’s inhabited building. Food waste, dead animals, and materials containing rubber, grease, asphalt, or petroleum should never be burned. Violators of Ohio’s burning regulations are subject to citations and fines.
About the Author