ODOT announces new phase, lane shifts for I-75 construction project

Local News
By
55 minutes ago
X

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that in the next few weeks the Interstate 75 construction project is progressing to its next phase, involving traffic changes between U.S. 35 and state Route 725.

ODOT said that it will close the ramp from Dryden Road to I-75 South for 60 days while they reconstruct the ramp.

ExploreMarijuana sales start Tuesday; Dayton dispensaries among first recreational sellers in Ohio

It also said crews are working to switch traffic patterns for southbound traffic, moving southbound drivers to the inside lanes of the interstate as well as using the contraflow lane.

Drivers can also expect intermittent overnight lane closures through the week of Aug. 4 to shift the concrete barriers.

ODOT said the new traffic pattern will stay in place through October, when the next phase of construction is scheduled to start.

The entire project is scheduled to complete summer 2025.

In Other News
1
Marijuana sales start Tuesday; Dayton dispensaries among first...
2
Montgomery County GOP chairman, others call for resignation of indicted...
3
Taste of Dayton: New event to showcase restaurants, food trucks and...
4
Car knocks down pole, overturns in Vandalia, closing part of North...
5
Yellow Springs Baking Company opens storefront with cinnamon rolls...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top