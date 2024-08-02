ODOT announces new phase, lane shifts for I-75 construction project

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that in the next few weeks the Interstate 75 construction project is progressing to its next phase, involving traffic changes between U.S. 35 and state Route 725.
ODOT said that it will close the ramp from Dryden Road to I-75 South for 60 days while they reconstruct the ramp.
It also said crews are working to switch traffic patterns for southbound traffic, moving southbound drivers to the inside lanes of the interstate as well as using the contraflow lane.
Drivers can also expect intermittent overnight lane closures through the week of Aug. 4 to shift the concrete barriers.
ODOT said the new traffic pattern will stay in place through October, when the next phase of construction is scheduled to start.
The entire project is scheduled to complete summer 2025.
