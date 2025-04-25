ODOT to close ramp to I-75 north of downtown Dayton, reopen another

The department said that it will open the Needmore Road ramp Friday morning before closing the Stanley Avenue ramp.

The Stanley Avenue ramp will be closed for about 60 days, ODOT said.

The work is related to the four-year, $51 million project to fully reconstruct a nearly three-mile stretch of Interstate 75 between Needmore Road and Leo Street . That work began in 2023 and is expected to continue into summer 2027.

Along with fully reconstructing the pavement, contractors are replacing or upgrading storm sewer facilities, lighting, signage, cable barriers and other features, plus making minor bridge repairs.

ODOT officials asked drivers to be extra attentive when traveling in work zones by slowing down and putting down phones and other distractions. The safety of road crews and other drivers is at stake.