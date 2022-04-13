dayton-daily-news logo
ODOT truck sideswiped on I-75 in Miami County

An Ohio Department of Transportation truck was sideswiped April 12, 2022, while a crew was fixing potholes on north Interstate 75 in Miami County.

An Ohio Department of Transportation truck was sideswiped April 12, 2022, while a crew was fixing potholes on north Interstate 75 in Miami County.

An Ohio Department of Transportation truck was sideswiped Tuesday morning on Interstate 75 in Miami County.

The truck was hit at 9 a.m. while a crew was repairing potholes on northbound I-75, north of state Route 41, according to a Wednesday social media post from ODOT Dayton.

The crew was not hurt, but the crash attenuator truck — a vehicle designed to keep roadside workers and passing motorists safe from collisions — was damaged.

The incident happened during the second morning of National Work Zone Awareness Week, which runs through Friday.

“Speed and distracted driving are two of the biggest issues we see in our work zones. Ask any ODOT worker and they likely have a ‘close call’ story to tell. That’s unacceptable. Move over, slow down, and above all pay attention when you’re on the road. The lives of our men and women depend on it,” ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said earlier this week.

There were 4,796 crashes in Ohio’s work zones last year, with ODOT workers present for 35% of them, according to a release. The crashes led to 1,759 injuries and 29 deaths with 20 workers injured and one killed.

ODOT crews have been hit more than 70 times so far this year.

