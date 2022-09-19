Officer dies 5 weeks after being shot; Police to escort remains from Dayton to Richmond today

Multiple law enforcement agencies will escort the remains of a Richmond, Indiana police officer from Dayton after she died Sunday night.
Richmond police Officer Seara Burton was shot in the head on Aug. 10 during a traffic stop. Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said earlier this month her injuries were determined to be unrecoverable and she was taken off life support. The 28-year-old was then transferred from Miami Valley Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit to a hospice facility.
Burton died Sunday at 9:59 p.m. at Reid Health while surrounded by her family, according to a statement from the chief. Funeral arrangements will be announced once details are available.
“We would sincerely like to thank the Richmond community, and those who have supported Seara, her family and the department from near and far,” read a statement from Britt. “Thank you to all of those who have shown unbelievable support throughout this very difficult time including the Dayton Police Department, The Indiana State Police, Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police, Richmond Fire Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, as well as many other agencies.”
This afternoon Richmond police and other law enforcement agencies will escort Burton’s remains from Dayton to Richmond starting around 1:30 p.m. The escort will take Interstate 75 North from Dayton to Interstate 70 West. Once it reaches Richmond it will continue along U.S. 40 to North Fifth Street and will pass Burton’s police car at the city building, according to the police department.
The escort will then take East Main Street back to U.S. 40 before ending at Doan & Mills Funeral Home at 790 W. National Road.
The public is welcome to show support for Burton’s family and the Riverside Police Department, but should remember not to park or stop along the highway, according to a statement from Richmond police.
