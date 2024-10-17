Officer suffers minor injury in state Route 4 crash in Riverside

A Riverside police officer suffered a minor injury during a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.
The crash took place around 9:30 a.m. on state Route 4 just south of the Harshman Road ramp in Riverside.
The officer was helping the City of Riverside’s service department with filling and sealing potholes, according to Riverside police. The officer’s cruiser had lights activated at the time of the crash.
The officer was taken to the hospital for whiplash, according to police. The civilian driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
The civilian driver is expected to be cited, but the specific offense has not been determined.
