Officers searching for man in Dayton after police cruiser rammed

Police are searching for a man who reportedly rammed a police cruiser with a Dodge Charger before fleeing and crashing in Dayton.
The suspect vehicle hit a police cruiser near state Route 49 south and Wolf Creek Pike in Trotwood around 12:35 p.m., according to initial reports. The vehicle then took off before crashing near South Gettysburg and Chicamauga avenues minutes later.
The man then fled the vehicle on foot. Initial reports indicate the man is armed.
No officers were injured when the cruiser was hit, according to crews on the scene.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton and Trotwood police departments are at the crash on Gettysburg Avenue, along with K9 units. Crews at the scene also have a drone.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.
