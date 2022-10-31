Officers with Dayton ties seek to be next Springfield police chief

The list of applicants includes five employees of the Springfield Police Division:

Allison Elliott, captain

Michael Kranz, captain

James Hall, sergeant

Jason Via, sergeant

Thomas Zawada, captain

Numerous external candidates also applied for the position:

Summer Anthony, teacher, Columbus City Schools

Timothy Becker, deputy chief, Columbus Police Division

Edward Buckman, investigator, Chattanooga Police Department, Tenn.

Elliott Forge, lieutenant, Dallas Police Department, Texas

Christopher Hammann, chief, city of New Haven, Mo.

James Hughes, chief, Maricopa Police Department, Ariz.

Jay Johnstone, records section commander, Cincinnati Police Department

Jennifer Knight, deputy chief, Columbus Police Division

Daniel Mason, major, Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office

Dejon Morris, officer, Jersey City Police Department, N.J.

Marc Paugh, program protection specialist, U.S. Air Force

Donald Pezzuto, deputy, Will County Sheriff’s Office, Ill.

Thomas Quinlan, deputy chief, Columbus Police Division

Daniel Shook, fire marshal, City of Bay City, Texas

Bongiwe Emelda Sithole, director, Visionto Company

Brandon Standley, chief, Bellefontaine Police Department

Clayton Staton, director of campus safety and security, University of Tulsa, Okla.

Ray Walters, railroad employee, Indiana and Ohio Railroad

Kelly Weiner, deputy chief, Columbus Police Division

The city has employed a local government consulting firm, Baker Tilly — formerly known as Management Partners — to assist with recruiting. After gathering input from staff and community partners, the firm launched a nationwide search for applicants, including internal submissions.

Baker Tilly collected the applications, which will then be turned over to Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck. Those candidates will be reviewed and interviewed by City officials and will then be moved to an assessment center process conducted by the consultant. The next police chief will be selected by Heck and affirmed by the City Commission, according to a city statement.