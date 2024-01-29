OH! Boba opening soon on Brown Street near University of Dayton

“Customers can expect the same unparalleled customer service and top-tier milk teas that define our brand across all our locations,” Justice said.

OH! Boba opened it’s first brick-and-mortar location in Troy at 217 SE Public Square in 2022 after doing pop-ups downtown. They opened their second location in 2023 inside COhatch The Market in downtown Springfield.

“As a women-owned small business in Dayton, our commitment to sourcing locally and supporting fellow small enterprises sets us apart,” Justice said. “We take pride in using high-quality jersey milk from Woodruff Farm in Urbana, as well as sourcing from local artists for different boba-themed merchandise.”

Customers can expect a large variety of fresh brewed teas, milk teas, fruit teas and smoothies. They recently introduced a Cat Paw Mochi Waffle, adding a savory side to their menu. Customers can order pizza or jalapenos and cheese flavors, as well as sweet flavors such as apple pie and strawberry and chocolate.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

The owners said they enjoy exploring new ideas and collaborating with local businesses.

“We’re eager to become an integral part of the Dayton small business community,” Justice said. “We are also looking forward to collaborating with the University of Dayton’s student body, particularly groups like the Asian American Association, to share and promote Asian culture.

OH! Boba will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily — offering a space where people can gather and create memories.

For those passionate about boba, the shop is hiring baristas for the Dayton location. Those interested should email ohbobabrownstreet@gmail.com.