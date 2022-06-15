Ohio announces free employment services for military spouses

Ohio government is trying to spread the word about free employment services to spouses of active and former members of the military.
Over the next six weeks, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will contact 45,000 current or former military members living in Ohio asking them to take a survey indicating whether they or their spouses would like this free assistance.
Those who want the services will be contacted to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment. at OhioMeansJobs centers across the state, as well as through the OhioMeansJobs.com site.
“We understand the unique employment barriers faced by veterans, active military members and their spouses,” Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday. “We also understand the sacrifices spouses make when members of the military are transferred.”
“We are working to make Ohio the most military-friendly state in the country for our servicemen and women and their spouses,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.
“We’re very excited about this outreach effort,” said Matt Damschroder, director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. “Only a handful of other states are doing anything like this.”
At their local OhioMeansJobs centers, veterans and their spouses can get help with job searches, attend workshops, get training and more, the state said in a release.
Ohio has 88 OhioMeansJobs centers. Dayton’s is at 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd.
All offer free career planning, job training, and other employment services to Ohioans looking for work and to employers seeking workers.
To find your nearest OhioMeansJobs center, visit jfs.ohio.gov/WIOAmap or go to OhioMeansJobs.com and select “FIND A JOB CENTER” at the bottom of the page.
There is more information on the state’s resource page for servicemen and women and their families here.
Meanwhile, if you are a veteran, service member, military spouse or military caregiver seeking a job, you can register to attend the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Career Summit next Wednesday. You can register at https://hiringourheroes.org/events.
About the Author