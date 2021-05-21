dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ohio April unemployment rate holds steady at 4.7%

Daryl Gallego, left, and Juan Herrara, employees of Environmental Demolition Group, remove concrete that once protected a post from shopping carts inside the former ALDI store at Westown Shopping Center. Construction is underway on Montgomery County's new Employment Opportunity Center at the site to bring job services and training to an underserved area of the county, according to officials. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF
Daryl Gallego, left, and Juan Herrara, employees of Environmental Demolition Group, remove concrete that once protected a post from shopping carts inside the former ALDI store at Westown Shopping Center. Construction is underway on Montgomery County's new Employment Opportunity Center at the site to bring job services and training to an underserved area of the county, according to officials. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF

Credit: Chris Stewart

Credit: Chris Stewart

Local News | 9 minutes ago
By Thomas Gnau
The number of jobless has fallen by 636,000 in past year

Though the situation has improved over the past year, Ohio’s unemployment rate stayed at 4.7% in April, unchanged from March, the state reported Friday.

Nonagricultural wage and salary employment fell by 3,700 over the month, from a revised 5,312,000 in March to 5,308,300.

The number of unemployed rose last month to 273,000, up from 271,000, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said.

Still, the jobs situation has improved in the past year dramatically. The number of unemployed Ohioans has decreased by 636,000 in the past year from 909,000, the state noted.

The April unemployment rate for Ohio last year was 16.4%.

Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate for April was 6.1%, up from 6% in March and down from 14.8% in April 2020.

In April, the labor force participation rate in Ohio was 62.3%, up from 62.1% in March 2021 and up from 59.8% in April 2020.

During the same period, the national labor force participation rate was 61.7%, up from 61.5% last month and up from 60.2% one year ago.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top