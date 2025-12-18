Ohio Board of Pharmacy places temporary ban on opioid-like kratom products

“This is nasty, nasty stuff, and it needs, frankly, to go away,” said Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine. “There’s no dispute about that. Everybody thinks that needs to go away.”

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, kratom is a tropical tree in the coffee family whose leaves can be ground into a powder and can help with pain, anxiety and opioid use disorder.

Supporters of the ban say the issue with kratom starts when manufacturers extract the 7-OH compound, an opioid that can be more potent than morphine, and make it stronger in synthetic products.

“Traditional kratom isn’t bad. It can be a tool to help with many things. But 7-OH is just extremely addictive. It kinda led people down the wrong path,” said Kenny Bruce, the co-owner of First Choice Kratom, which sells only natural kratom products.

Bruce said the ban will actually help his business.

“A lot of our old customers went to taking 7-OH, so they no longer came into our stores, and now we will see them come back,” Bruce said.

But other smoke shop owners say the ban doesn’t make sense.

“They say it’s addictive, but everything can be addictive. Food, drinks, smoke, anything if you use it in the wrong way,” said Mohammed Abuzahra, the owner of Oakley Smoke and Vape. “If it’s too high, for example, if 100 milligrams is too high, they can make it 50.”

Abuzahra said he preferred regulations over a total ban.

He told us his sales have already fallen up to 30% because of the ban.

As of now, the ban includes any kratom formulations on this list:

7-hydroxymitragynine (sometimes referred to as 7-OH)

Mitragynine pseudoindoxyl

Dihydro-7-hydroxy mitragynine

7-acetoxymitragynine

Natural kratom is still available in stores, but DeWine said he sees it as a problem.

“There’s also the so-called natural kratom, which I think is also a huge problem as well,” DeWine said. “You’ve got some difference of opinions about that. So I asked the pharmacy board, go do whole hearings.”

Last month, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services also announced plans to ban isolated or concentrated 7-OH.

Once finalized, it would be illegal statewide, and only natural kratom products compliant with the state’s 2% 7-OH limit would remain on shelves. Enforcement authority would fall to state police, local law enforcement, CHFS and prosecutors.