Ohio coronavirus data: Cases, hospitalizations decreasing statewide

One in 16 people who are hospitalized in Ohio hospitals have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the Ohio Hospital Association reported Saturday.

There are 1,151 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio as of Saturday, according to the Ohio Hospital Association dashboard, with 234 patients in intensive care units.

West Central of Ohio includes: Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties. In these regional hospitals, there are 106 patients hospitalized who are positive with coronavirus with 18 in intensive care units.

Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adam are found in Ohio’s southwestern region where 272 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus, including 64 of them in the ICU, according to the OHA dashboard.