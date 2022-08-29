Ohio debates for senate and governor scheduled, plus forum on Supreme Court race

Governor: Republican Mike DeWine is seeking a second term as governor in the race against Democratic nominee, Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton.

Senate: U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, a Northeast Ohio Democrat, faces Republican nominee and author J.D. Vance in the U.S. Senate race to replace Senator Rob Portman, who is retiring at the end of this year.

Ohio Supreme Court: Justices Jennifer Brunner, a Democrat, and Sharon Kennedy, a Republican, are vying to replace Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, who is required to retire under age limitations for Ohio’s judiciary, according to the ODC.

The campaigns for Brunner and Ryan said Monday morning that they have accepted this debate invitation. Ryan’s campaign also pressed Vance’s campaign to participate.

The campaigns of Vance, Kennedy and DeWine did not immediately respond to this news outlet’s questions about whether they would participate in the October debates.

ODC officials said the Whaley campaign has confirmed its participation in the October event.

John Green, director emeritus of the Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics and a veteran observer of Ohio and national politics, said Monday that, “Well planned debates with skilled moderators give voters a perspective on the candidates and their positions that stump speeches, editorial board interviews, and political advertisements simply cannot.”

All certified candidates were contacted in mid-May with a save-the-date communication and again on July 1 with a formal invitation, according to ODC.