Ohio Democrats aren’t budging on DHS shutdown

“Trump’s approach to ICE has become a legitimate public safety threat to Americans,” said U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Cincinnati (whose district includes Warren County), as Democrats continue to demand justice for the two U.S. citizens killed in Minneapolis by federal agents in January.

What do Democrats want? They say federal immigration agents should simply do their jobs like local police.

That means agents wearing visible ID’s, body cameras, no masks, using judicial warrants for searches, and no roving patrols demanding citizenship papers.

But those demands have been brushed aside by President Donald Trump.

Some had hoped that the removal of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem might unlock a deal on funding and help end this partial government shutdown. But the immediate Capitol Hill reaction last week indicated otherwise.

“Noem’s removal is only the first step towards reforming the lawless Trump DHS,” said U.S. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. “A change in personnel is not sufficient.”

“Noem was a disaster,” said Ohio’s Landsman.

Republicans from the Buckeye State see this debate much differently. GOP lawmakers have refused to join calls by Democrats for changes at ICE, arguing that getting tough on illegal immigration is one main reason why Trump was elected in 2024.

“He promised to deliver a secure border,” U.S. Rep. David Joyce, a northeast Ohio Republican.

Joyce and all Ohio Republicans voted again last week to fully fund Homeland Security — but Democrats continue to block those efforts with a filibuster in the Senate.

“By continuing to politicize DHS funding, Democrats are making our country less safe and playing games with American lives,” said U.S. Rep. Max Miller, R-Rocky River.

The funding shutdown isn’t a normal one, because last year, Republicans in Congress approved nearly $170 billion for immigration enforcement — with $75 billion of that going to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In other words, ICE and the Border Patrol have more than enough money to operate even if Congress does nothing. What’s getting squeezed in this shutdown are other agencies like FEMA, the Coast Guard, and the Transportation Security Administration.

“ICE is already funded,” said U.S. Sen. Jon Husted. “Meanwhile, FEMA, Coast Guard, and TSA workers are going without pay.”

Members of the Coast Guard received their regular paychecks back at the end of February — surprising many family members. But the checks due at the end of this week might not arrive because of the shutdown.

The House is not back for votes until March 16. By then, the DHS impasse will be on Day 32.