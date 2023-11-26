Ohio governor’s juvenile justice working group will feature local leaders

Two local juvenile justice experts will be serving in a task force geared toward examining juvenile justice in Ohio.

Retired Montgomery County Juvenile Court Judge Anthony Capizzi and Greene County Juvenile Court Judge Amy Lewis are among the six justice system leaders included in Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s working group.

DeWine last week announced the formation of the Ohio Juvenile Justice Working Group to examine the state of juvenile justice and corrections in Ohio. The announcement came after an Ohio newspaper published a series of stories about youth and the justice system.

The group will review juvenile justice operations at the Department of Youth Services and of the agency’s partnerships with county juvenile detention facilities.

Montgomery County is home to the Department of Youth Services’ facility that provides intake and assessment services for all female youth committed to the department.

Capizzi, who ended his 19-year tenure at Montgomery County’s juvenile court earlier this year, said Ohio’s youth faces multiple challenges: mental health, economics, education, family life and more.

“I’ve always said this: if we don’t take care of these children and families when they’re 2 or 3, we shouldn’t be surprised when we see them when they’re 12,” he said.

The group will review and offer recommendations on a wide range of topics including youth safety, education, reentry support, health, mental health services and more.

The group will also examine staffing levels and staff safety, training, recruitment and retention.

I was honored to be appointed today by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to serve on the newly created Juvenile Justice Working Group. Our groups mission is described in the press release. Posted by Judge Tony Capizzi on Monday, November 13, 2023

“The state of Ohio has been very aggressive in trying to find community-based solutions,” Capizzi said. “And that’s a great thing for the state.”

Lewis did not return requests for comment

Also included in the group will be Gabriella Celeste, the Schubert Center for Child Studies policy director; Melissa Day, Stark County Prosecutor’s Office juvenile division chief; and David Stucki, a retired Stark County Juvenile Court judge.

The working group will be chaired by Tom Stickrath, former director of both the Ohio Department of Youth Services and Ohio Department of Public Safety. Stickrath is also the current chair of the National Commission on Accreditation for Corrections, according to the governor’s office.

Serving on an advisory level to the group will also be a few members of the Ohio General Assembly. This includes State Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison), whose district includes portions of western Hamilton County.

“We have a responsibility to closely examine our juvenile detention centers and the issues that have come to light,” said Abrams in a statement. “Our goal is to protect all Ohio children and do everything we can to set them up for success, so they don’t reoffend.”

Additional working group members may be added before the group’s first meeting, which will be announced at a later date, according to the governor’s office.