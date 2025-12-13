Ohio invests $18.7M to tackle homelessness statewide, including local counties

The investment is projected to benefit more than 25,000 people.

Several entities in area counties are recipients of the grants. According to the following summaries compiled by the Department of Development, they include:

Butler County

Serve City on East Avenue in Hamilton will receive a $348,100 grant to operate a 65-bed emergency shelter serving homeless single men and women.

Funding will support shelter operations, and the grantee will provide housing search and placement, housing-focused case management, and referral to mainstream resources.

The program expects to serve 600 people during the two-year grant period, with 40 percent of guests expected to find permanent housing after an average stay of 40 days.

Greene County

Family Promise of Greene County will receive a $102,600 grant to operate a 46-bed emergency shelter serving homeless households with children in Greene County.

Funding will support grant administration, shelter operations, data collection and evaluation and the grantee will provide housing search and placement, housing-focused case management and referral to mainstream resources.

The program expects to serve 274 people during the two-year grant period with 55% of guests expected to find permanent housing after an average stay of 61 days.

Miami County

The Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County Inc. will receive $293,600 in grants to operate two emergency shelters in Miami County: Franklin House, a 22-bed shelter serving single women and households with children and Buckeye House, a 15-bed shelter serving single men.

Funding will support grant administration, data collection and evaluation and shelter operations and the grantee will provide housing search and placement, housing-focused case management and referral to mainstream resources.

The program expects to serve a total of 730 people during the two-year grant period. The Franklin House expects 70% of guests will find permanent housing after an average stay of 40 days and the Buckeye House projects 40% of guests will find permanent housing after an average stay of 50 days.

Montgomery County

Montgomery County Board of Commissioners will receive $842,900 in grants to provide rapid rehousing assistance to eligible households in Montgomery County.

Funding will support housing search and placement, housing-focused case management and referral to mainstream resources, with services delivered by Homefull, YWCA Dayton and Artemis Center. The program expects to serve 300 households during the two-year grant period.

Warren County

New Housing Ohio Inc. at 1160 E Main St., Lebanon, will receive a $161,200 grant to operate a 14-bed emergency shelter serving homeless single men and women.

Funding will support grant administration, data collection and evaluation and shelter operations and the grantee will provide housing search and placement, housing-focused case management and referral to mainstream resources.

The program expects to serve 180 people during the two-year grant period, with 40% of guests expected to find permanent housing after an average stay of 50 days.