Ohio invests $18.7M to tackle homelessness statewide, including local counties

Several southwest Ohio entities are among those receiving $18.7 million in grants to support homelessness prevention rapid rehousing and emergency shelter services in communities across the state, according to the Ohio Department of Development.
With the funds, the Homeless Crisis Response Program will assist 40 emergency shelter agencies operating 41 shelters, as well as 12 housing stability programs.
The investment is projected to benefit more than 25,000 people.
Several entities in area counties are recipients of the grants. According to the following summaries compiled by the Department of Development, they include:
Butler County
Serve City on East Avenue in Hamilton will receive a $348,100 grant to operate a 65-bed emergency shelter serving homeless single men and women.
Funding will support shelter operations, and the grantee will provide housing search and placement, housing-focused case management, and referral to mainstream resources.
The program expects to serve 600 people during the two-year grant period, with 40 percent of guests expected to find permanent housing after an average stay of 40 days.
Greene County
Family Promise of Greene County will receive a $102,600 grant to operate a 46-bed emergency shelter serving homeless households with children in Greene County.
Funding will support grant administration, shelter operations, data collection and evaluation and the grantee will provide housing search and placement, housing-focused case management and referral to mainstream resources.
The program expects to serve 274 people during the two-year grant period with 55% of guests expected to find permanent housing after an average stay of 61 days.
Miami County
The Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County Inc. will receive $293,600 in grants to operate two emergency shelters in Miami County: Franklin House, a 22-bed shelter serving single women and households with children and Buckeye House, a 15-bed shelter serving single men.
Funding will support grant administration, data collection and evaluation and shelter operations and the grantee will provide housing search and placement, housing-focused case management and referral to mainstream resources.
The program expects to serve a total of 730 people during the two-year grant period. The Franklin House expects 70% of guests will find permanent housing after an average stay of 40 days and the Buckeye House projects 40% of guests will find permanent housing after an average stay of 50 days.
Montgomery County
Montgomery County Board of Commissioners will receive $842,900 in grants to provide rapid rehousing assistance to eligible households in Montgomery County.
Funding will support housing search and placement, housing-focused case management and referral to mainstream resources, with services delivered by Homefull, YWCA Dayton and Artemis Center. The program expects to serve 300 households during the two-year grant period.
Warren County
New Housing Ohio Inc. at 1160 E Main St., Lebanon, will receive a $161,200 grant to operate a 14-bed emergency shelter serving homeless single men and women.
Funding will support grant administration, data collection and evaluation and shelter operations and the grantee will provide housing search and placement, housing-focused case management and referral to mainstream resources.
The program expects to serve 180 people during the two-year grant period, with 40% of guests expected to find permanent housing after an average stay of 50 days.