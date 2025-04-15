Ohio judges, county, township officials may get annual 5% pay raises

The provision takes an existing, automatic 1.75% yearly raise for those officials and bumps it to a 5% yearly raise through 2029.

While Democrats voted unanimously against the House’s draft last week, House Finance Ranking Member Bride Rose Sweeney, D-Westlake, told reporters that the pay raises weren’t a sticking point for her.

“A lot of local officials across the board have given real data to show that across other states, they’re being underfunded,” said Sweeney. “We want to make sure that we have good public servants. No one should be making more than whatever the equivalent in that job is, but oftentimes public servants are less, so I have no problem with making sure people are paid what they’re worth.”

County commissioner pay varies by county population. Montgomery County commissioners are paid $115,431 this year. Pay drops to $102,043 for Butler County and $86,988 for Clark County. County commissioners attend weekly meetings; many, but not all, have other full-time jobs.

Other county positions such as engineer, prosecutor and coroner have different pay rates depending on whether they have a private practice job.

Township trustees are paid hourly based on the township budget, ranging from a maximum salary of $9,124 to $25,602. Trustees also often have other jobs.

Ohio Association of County Commissioners Executive Director Cheryl Subler told this outlet that her organization is in favor of the House’s proposal. Her organization and others representing county-level elected officials pushed for a higher year-over-year raise once it became clear that Ohio law wouldn’t keep up with inflation.

Subler said it’s important for county pay rates to remain competitive with the private sector so that counties can still attract highly qualified candidates to fill positions such as county commissioners, engineers, recorders, clerks of court, auditors, coroners, prosecutors and more.

The House’s budget draft will soon be vetted by the Ohio Senate, whose President Rob McColley, R-Napoleon, has steered clear of commenting on the House’s proposals.

The House’s draft also provides that the listed official would receive annual salary adjustments beginning in 2030 to match inflation, with a 3% year-over-year cap.

The pay raises, if approved, would not impact state lawmakers. In the waning weeks of the previous general assembly, there were discussions of raising pay for a full slate of elected officials, including lawmakers.

Rep. Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican who was Senate president last session and leads the House now, told reporters that a lawmaker pay raise couldn’t garner support among his chamber.

For more stories like this, sign up for our Ohio Politics newsletter. It’s free, curated, and delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday evening.

Avery Kreemer can be reached at 614-981-1422, on X, via email, or you can drop him a comment/tip with the survey below.