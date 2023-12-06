Ohio man gets 8-12 years for series of local tool and construction site thefts

The thefts took place between November 2021 and March 2023. The estimated loss from the thefts was upwards of $100,000, said Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Grimm faced 35 felony charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and conspiracy along with felony theft (19 counts), grand theft, tampering with evidence, breaking and entering and receiving stolen property. He later pleaded guilty to a series of charges including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, conspiracy, theft, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property.

Judge Stacy Wall ordered Grimm to pay restitution of $51,949 and approved credit for 32 days previously served in jail.

Carder faced charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and conspiracy along with 10 counts of felony theft, grand theft, receiving stolen property, breaking and entering and tampering with evidence. She later pleaded to one count of theft and two counts of receiving stolen propety and will be sentenced later this month.