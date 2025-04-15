Ohio man sentenced to more than 30 years for scheme to get explicit images of teen

On Sept. 17, Brickhouse pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to produce child pornography and production of child pornography and two counts of coercion and enticement.

His girlfriend, Nina Darling, was previously sentenced to eight years in prison and seven years of supervised release for a distribution of child pornography conviction.

The Junction City couple reportedly told a 13-year-old girl Brickhouse’s mother was terminally ill and needed the girl to take explicit images of herself to help pay for his mother’s medical treatment.

Brickhouse started communicating with the teen on Snapchat, a social media app, while living at a halfway house in Warren County in 2022, according to federal court records.

He continued to communicate with her after he was arrested for violating his parole and was in custody at an Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Corrections facility.

Brickhouse and Darling allegedly told the teen his mother had two weeks left to live and that a third party agreed to pay for a life-saving treatment.

The third party — Michael Jones — was a fake persona created by the couple, according to the U.S. Attorney Southern District of Ohio’s office.

Darling reportedly posed as Jones to convince the girl Brickhouse’s mother could only be saved if the teen made and sent them child pornography.

Darling was also accused of posing as Brickhouse’s mother and aunt.

After the girl sent the explicit images to Brickhouse and Darling, they shared it with others, including registered sex offenders, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In a separate scheme, Brickhouse reportedly tricked a 10-year-old girl into making child porn.

Brickhouse is a registered sex offender who was previously convicted of sexually assaulting children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.