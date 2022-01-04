Ohio National Guard hospital help latest of pandemic deployments

“The scope and duration of the missions have been unprecedented,” said Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, said in a statement about their year in review.

Starting March 2020, Guard members helped with Ohio’s foodbanks and the 15-month mission ended in July. At Dayton-area food distribution drive thrus, they could be seen handing out food and breaking down boxes.

They performed COVID-19 test collection and sometimes have shored up short staffed nursing homes. WGTV reported Dec. 29 that Ohio National Guard helped a Findlay long-term care facility where staff said they were overworked and had walked out.

All the while, the Ohio National Guard has been on other federal and state missions over the past year, like the ice storm cleanup in February in Gallia and Lawrence counties and going to Louisiana after Hurricane Ida.

Leading up to the latest decision to deploy 2,300 Guard members to Ohio hospitals, COVID-19 cases have been skyrocketing, leaving thousands of people isolating or quarantining and away from their jobs.

For the week of Dec. 26, Ohio recorded 134,588 people newly testing positive for COVID-19 with either a PCR or antigen test, which is a little over 1% of the state population. This surge driven by the omicron variant has both led to more people seeking treatment, and more health care workers out isolating or quarantining.