Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Northridge schools closed after staff COVID surges among staff

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
By Ben McLaughlin
3 minutes ago

Northridge Local Schools will be closed today and Tuesday because “a significant number of our staff members testing positive over the past few days,” Superintendent Dave Jackson told the district.

Students had been scheduled to return to classes today from their holiday break.

The district also will move to remote learning Wednesday through Friday this week, planning to return to in-person instruction on Jan. 10.

ExploreMasks mandatory at Carroll until MLK Day

Jackson called the decision “an added precaution, and in response to extremely high community spread and a late change to quarantine guidelines.”

Athletics will continue under the guidelines of the OHSAA, Jackson said, and under the supervision of coaches and the athletic director.

“I apologize for any and all disruptions and difficulties this may cause you and your family, but we must continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students, staff and community,” Jackson wrote.

In Other News
1
Juvenile Court remembers clerk who pushed through medical problems to...
2
Proposed whitewater park in West Carrollton expected to spark economic...
3
Story Chain helps area mother tell her emotional story of addiction...
4
Dayton airport to invest $40M on upgrades to concourse
5
Ohio minimum-wage workers get 50-cent raise

About the Author

Follow Ben McLaughlin on facebookFollow Ben McLaughlin on twitter

Ben McLaughlin has been a journalist for more than three decades, including more than two decades with the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top