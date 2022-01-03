Northridge schools closed after staff COVID surges among staff

Northridge Local Schools will be closed today and Tuesday because “a significant number of our staff members testing positive over the past few days,” Superintendent Dave Jackson told the district.
Students had been scheduled to return to classes today from their holiday break.
The district also will move to remote learning Wednesday through Friday this week, planning to return to in-person instruction on Jan. 10.
Jackson called the decision “an added precaution, and in response to extremely high community spread and a late change to quarantine guidelines.”
Athletics will continue under the guidelines of the OHSAA, Jackson said, and under the supervision of coaches and the athletic director.
“I apologize for any and all disruptions and difficulties this may cause you and your family, but we must continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students, staff and community,” Jackson wrote.
