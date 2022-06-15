Ohio new concealed carry law does not apply to Wright-Patterson, base says

The state law applies to qualifying adults, meaning it applies to those older than 21 years of age, not prohibited from possessing a firearm under state or federal law, according to the Buckeye Firearms Association.

The Ohio attorney general has noted that the law preserves the state’s existing concealed-carry licensing program which results in a photo-ID card — but now allows Ohioans over the age of 21 the option of carrying without this permit.

And Attorney General Dave Yost has also noted that the “constitutional carry” law does not mean Ohioans can carry a concealed weapon everywhere. “The laws limiting guns in certain places still apply,” he said this week.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill in March this year.