Ohio new concealed carry law does not apply to Wright-Patterson, base says

A new state law allowing Ohioans to carry a concealed weapon without a permit took effect Monday, but it does not apply to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the base said in a recent statement.
The new law means a concealed handgun license in Ohio is now optional for certain individuals. Among other facets of the new law, if Ohioans are stopped by a law enforcement officer, they need to inform the officer about whether they possess a handgun only when or if the officer asks.
However, the new law does not apply to Wright-Patterson, the base said in a release.
“The installation commander’s policy on carrying and storing firearms on base will not be affected by the new state saw,” the base said. “Certain base personnel can still apply to transport and store their personally owned firearm in their vehicle while on base; however, conceal carry is still prohibited while on the installation.”
Questions were sent to base representatives about the policy Tuesday.
The state law applies to qualifying adults, meaning it applies to those older than 21 years of age, not prohibited from possessing a firearm under state or federal law, according to the Buckeye Firearms Association.
The Ohio attorney general has noted that the law preserves the state’s existing concealed-carry licensing program which results in a photo-ID card — but now allows Ohioans over the age of 21 the option of carrying without this permit.
And Attorney General Dave Yost has also noted that the “constitutional carry” law does not mean Ohioans can carry a concealed weapon everywhere. “The laws limiting guns in certain places still apply,” he said this week.
Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill in March this year.
About the Author