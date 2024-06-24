Ohio OKs credits for business expansions creating 345 expected new jobs

The proposed project would expand the company’s current facility on Kuntz Road in North Dayton, which would boost production capacity for new projects, the authority said.

The authority approved a 1.303%, eight-year “job creation tax credit” for the Dayton project. That means that for eight years, Dayton-Phoenix can claim a 1.3% credit on new Ohio payroll related to the project location.

“Our business culture and philosophy focus on bringing innovative solutions to our customers and ensuring their sustainability for the future,” Gale Kooken, Dayton Phoenix Group chairman, said in a statement. “We’re excited to collaborate with the city of Dayton, the Dayton Development Coalition and the state of Ohio to provide additional job opportunities for the talented workforce in our region.”

And in Trotwood, Westrafo America LLC expects to create 230 full-time positions, generating more than $12 million in new annual payroll, according to the state.

Westrafo makes customized medium and high-voltage power transformers for energy storage and industrial applications including renewable energy generation through solar, wind, and hydrogen.

The proposed project includes the long-term lease of a new facility that would be home to the company’s first North American production facility.

The authority approved a 1.778%, 10-year credit for that project.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority is a board whose five members review applications for tax credit assistance. The board met Monday in Columbus.