Ohio purges names of nearly 155,000 registered voters

Those whose names were removed from the vote rolls are free to register to vote at their current address, but must do it by the Oct. 7 voter registration deadline before Election Day on Nov. 5.

People can register to vote at their county board of elections, by mail or online at the Ohio Secretary of State’s VoteOhio.gov website.

People whose voter registrations were removed in the latest purge were considered to be “inactive” and they did not respond to notifications from their county board of elections. They include:

People who did not vote or engage in any other elections activity, such as signing elections petitions or applying for an absentee ballot, for at least four years.

Those who filed a change of address with the U.S. Postal Service National Change of Address registry but did not update their address on their voter registration.

People who registered to vote at an address, but an acknowledgment notice mailed to that address by the county board of elections was returned as undeliverable.

Those whose voter registration information doesn’t match records kept by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

People who died.

Critics say LaRose has been overly aggressive in removing voter names in a major election year and puts people at risk of not being able to vote because their valid voter registration was canceled.

“Diligent list maintenance helps prevent voter fraud and ensures the voice of the voters is heard on Election Day,” LaRose said in the Friday news release. “Ohio’s process has been carried out by Republican and Democratic Secretaries of State for decades, and I’m proud of the work our bipartisan elections officials do to ensure it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat in the Buckeye State.”

The list of voter registrations subject to cancellation was posted on a new statewide database known as the Registration Readiness Roster. Voters can also check the secretary of state’s Voter Search website to review their voter registration.

