Ohio put nearly $2 billion on table for Intel investment

“The priority is to ensure that things are done right,” Mihalik said.

She did not comment on further possible incentives from JobsOhio or local communities. “In order to land a deal of this magnitude, it took a team-Ohio effort, and I’m only here today to talk about the state’s portion,” she said.

Intel last Friday announced plans for an initial investment of more than $20 billion to build two leading-edge chip factories in Ohio, east of Columbus in Licking County. The investment will help boost American production to meet a fast-growing demand for semiconductors.

The early phase of the project is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs as the facilities are built, supporting tens of thousands of additional local long-term jobs.

What Intel calls the “mega-site” will accommodate a total of eight chip factories, also called “fabs.”

Over time, a total of about $100 billion of capital investments by Intel in Ohio are possible, Mihalik said. The project will add nearly $3 billion to Ohio’s gross state product, government officials have said.

“Some may wonder if it’s worth it, and the answer is yes,” she said.