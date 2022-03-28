dayton-daily-news logo
Ohio Redistricting Commission deadline tonight, but meeting starts with delay

FILE - Members of the Ohio Senate Government Oversight Committee hear testimony on a new map of state congressional districts in this file photo from Nov. 16, 2021, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio's scheduled primary election is just six weeks away, but candidates still don't know whether the voting contest will happen then. A series of court rulings invalidating Republican-drawn redistricting maps has threatened to delay the state's May 3 primary by a month or more. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth, File)

Credit: Julie Carr Smyth

Local News
By Jordan Laird
1 hour ago

The Ohio Redistricting Commission is attempting today for the fourth time to draw statehouse maps that pass the Ohio Supreme Court’s scrutiny.

The commission has until 11:59 tonight to approve the new maps. Or they could miss the deadline like they have before when drawing congressional maps this year.

They were sent back to the drawing board by the Ohio Supreme Court after the Republican-led commission again approved maps that the Court ruled did not reflect the state’s voters and unfairly favored Republicans.

The commission was originally scheduled to reconvene at 10 a.m. this morning but that has been postponed to at least 10:30. The Dayton Daily News will update this story today throughout the process.

This time around, the commission has help from two mediators on loan from the U.S. Sixth District Court of Appeals as well as independent mapmakers. The mapmakers have been working for days under the watch of a live camera — a shift from previous attempts when maps were largely drawn behind closed doors.

Sunday night, the mapmakers revealed their rough drafts of Ohio House and Senate districts, which will likely change. The University of Florida’s Michael McDonald, a Democrat, and the National Demographic Corporation’s Douglas Johnson, a Republican, drew maps that would give Republicans a narrower advantage than in previous maps the commission passed.

This unusually drawn out redistricting process has already caused Ohio General Assembly candidates to be left off the May 3 primary ballot.

The May 3 primary is currently moving forward with a ballot that includes candidates for statewide, congressional and local offices, as well as local ballot issues, but not statehouse races.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission is made up of five Republicans and two Democrats. The members are Gov. Mike DeWine, Speaker of the House Bob Cupp, Senate President Matt Huffman, Auditor Keith Faber, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Senator Vernon Sykes and Statehouse Minority Leader C. Allison Russo.

About the Author

Jordan Laird is a Dayton Daily News All Media Journalist. She joined the newspaper in August 2020.

