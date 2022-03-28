Ohio Redistricting Commission deadline tonight, but meeting starts with delay

Sunday night, the mapmakers revealed their rough drafts of Ohio House and Senate districts, which will likely change. The University of Florida’s Michael McDonald, a Democrat, and the National Demographic Corporation’s Douglas Johnson, a Republican, drew maps that would give Republicans a narrower advantage than in previous maps the commission passed.

This unusually drawn out redistricting process has already caused Ohio General Assembly candidates to be left off the May 3 primary ballot.

The May 3 primary is currently moving forward with a ballot that includes candidates for statewide, congressional and local offices, as well as local ballot issues, but not statehouse races.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission is made up of five Republicans and two Democrats. The members are Gov. Mike DeWine, Speaker of the House Bob Cupp, Senate President Matt Huffman, Auditor Keith Faber, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Senator Vernon Sykes and Statehouse Minority Leader C. Allison Russo.