Ohio reports 4,222 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Joy Minor, age 9, waits with brother, Jay, left, and father, Paul, right, for her COVID-19 vaccine at Dayton Children's earlier this month. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Local News
By Aimee Hancock, Staff Writer
7 minutes ago

Ohio reported 4,222 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The 21-day average of reported new cases is 5,032, according to the Ohio Department of Health, which released updated statistics this afternoon.

ODH also reported on Saturday that in the last 24 hours, 128 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19. The current 21-day average of reported hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 220.

COVID-19 Key Indicators as of Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Five new patients were admitted to the ICU with COVID-19 in Ohio in the last 24 hours, according to the statistics. The 21-day average of reported ICU admissions is 20.

A total of 26,483 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Ohio as of Saturday. The state updates death data twice a week. Because other states don’t regularly report death certificates to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, death data can fluctuate.

As of Saturday, 57.66% of Ohioans, or over 6.6 million people, have have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 68.19% of adults, 66.08% of those 12 and older, and 61.28% of those 5 years of age and older.

