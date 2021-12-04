Ohio reports 7,793 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Ohio reported 7,793 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The 21-day average of reported new cases is 5,943, according to the Ohio Department of Health, which released updated statistics this afternoon.
ODH also reported on Saturday that 4,020 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 192 new patients in the last 24 hours. The current 21-day average of new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 260.
Nineteen new patients were admitted to the ICU with COVID-19 in Ohio in the last 24 hours, according to the statistics. The 21-day average of reported ICU admissions is 24.
A total of 26,851 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Ohio as of Saturday since the start of the pandemic. The state updates death data twice a week. Because other states don’t regularly report death certificates to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, death data can fluctuate.
As of Saturday, 58.23% of Ohioans, or over 6.8 million people, have have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
About the Author