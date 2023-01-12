Ohio reports fewer than 11,000 COVID cases

West central Ohio had 95 coronavirus inpatients. It was a 30% decrease compared to the previous week but a 28% increase from 60 days ago.

Southwest Ohio reported 163 hospital patients with the virus — which was an 18% drop from a week ago but a 28% increase over the past 60 days.

West central Ohio consists of Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties and southwest Ohio is made up of Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties.

There were 29 COVID patients in southwest Ohio’s ICUs Thursday. It was a 26% increase compared to the previous week and a 93% increase from 60 days ago, according to OHA.

West central Ohio reported 10 ICU patients with the virus for a 9% decrease over the last week but a 25% increase compared to 60 days ago.

The state health department reported 49 ICU admissions in the past week.

Ohio reported 106 COVID deaths Thursday, bringing its total to 41,139, according to ODH.

More than 64.5% of Ohioans have started the coronavirus vaccine and 59.92% have finished it.