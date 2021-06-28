Ohio reports fewer than 150 COVID-19 cases Monday

Hospitalizations and ICU admission were also down in the state compared to its 21-day average.

Four ICU admissions were recorded in the last day. Ohio has averaged six ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks.

The state reported 34 hospitalizations Monday compared to its 21-day average of 44 hospitalizations a day.

On June 7, Ohio’s 21 day average was 74 hospitalizations a day and nine ICU admissions a day. The state was also recording 632 cases a day, according to ODH.

As of Monday, More than 5,558,000 people in Ohio have started the vaccine and 47.55% have received at least one dose. Nearly 5,165,500 people in the state have completed the vaccine, with 44.19% of Ohioans finished.