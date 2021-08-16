Ohio reports fewer than 2,000 COVID cases for second day in a row

Ohio reported fewer than 2,000 daily cases of coronavirus Monday, with 1,814 case recorded in the last day, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Monday all marked the fifth day in a row the state has seen a decrease in daily cases. Since July, Ohio’s cases and hospitalizations have continue to climb, with the state hitting 3,393 daily cases and 159 hospitalizations in a day.
ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said last week he isn’t sure how high cases would reach in this wave.
“I don’t believe that we are at our peak,” he said. “I believe that we are going to see those numbers continue to increase for some time.”
In the last 21 days, Ohio is averaging 1,854 cases a day. In the last week, its average is about 2,567 cases a day.
The state reported 118 hospitalizations Monday, bringing its total to 63,351, according to ODH. It’s the fifth day in the last week Ohio has recorded more than 100 cases in a day.
Ohio’s 21-day average is 86 hospitalizations a day.
On Monday, Ohio had 1,458 COVID-19 patients in its hospital, nearly double the the 796 patients recorded on Aug. 4.
The state has 29% of hospital beds and 31.96% of ICU beds available, according to ODH.
In the last day, Ohio recorded seven ICU admissions. The state is averaging eight ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks.
More than 5.9 million people in Ohio have started the coronavirus vaccine, with 50.68% of Ohioans having received their first shot and 59.24% of those 12 and older.
As of Monday, 46.9% of Ohioans and 54.82% of residents 12 and older have finished the vaccine.