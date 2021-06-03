Ohio reports fewer than 500 daily cases for 2nd day in a row

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions in Ohio were just under the state’s 21-day average, according to the ODH.

The state recorded 74 hospitalizations and nine ICU admissions, compared to its average of 76 hospitalizations a day and 10 ICU admissions a day.

As of Thursday, 45.65% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and 40.16% have finished.

Wednesday night, Ohio named the winners of the second Vax-a-Million drawing.

Explore Ohio closing in on COVID case goal previously tied to health orders

Jonathan Carlyle, of Toledo, won $1 million and Zoie Vincent, of Cuyahoga County won the college scholarship.

The next drawing is scheduled for Monday, with the winners of the third round to be announced Wednesday.

Ohioans ages 12 and older who have received at least one dose of the vaccine are eligible. To enter the drawings, visit https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com/.