dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ohio reports fewer than 500 daily cases for 2nd day in a row

Lines for the drive-thru COVD-19 vaccine clinic held by Premier Health at the University of Dayton Arena on Edwin C Moses Boulevard stretched to I-75 on Thursday, Jan. 21. 2021. STAFF/JIM NOELKER
Lines for the drive-thru COVD-19 vaccine clinic held by Premier Health at the University of Dayton Arena on Edwin C Moses Boulevard stretched to I-75 on Thursday, Jan. 21. 2021. STAFF/JIM NOELKER

Local News | 50 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

For the second consecutive day, Ohio reported fewer than 500 daily cases of coronavirus, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Ohio recorded 490 cases in the last day, bringing its case total to 1,103,380.

ExploreVax-a-Million winners share why they chose to be vaccinated

Over the last 21 days, the state is reporting an average of 490 cases a day.

It’s been two weeks since Ohio has recorded more than 1,000 daily cases. The state has only recorded more than 1,000 cases in a day three times in the last three weeks.

ajc.com

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions in Ohio were just under the state’s 21-day average, according to the ODH.

The state recorded 74 hospitalizations and nine ICU admissions, compared to its average of 76 hospitalizations a day and 10 ICU admissions a day.

As of Thursday, 45.65% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and 40.16% have finished.

Wednesday night, Ohio named the winners of the second Vax-a-Million drawing.

ExploreOhio closing in on COVID case goal previously tied to health orders

Jonathan Carlyle, of Toledo, won $1 million and Zoie Vincent, of Cuyahoga County won the college scholarship.

The next drawing is scheduled for Monday, with the winners of the third round to be announced Wednesday.

Ohioans ages 12 and older who have received at least one dose of the vaccine are eligible. To enter the drawings, visit https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com/.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top