Ohio reports fewest COVID cases since April

Of those hospitalized, west central Ohio had 86 coronavirus inpatients and southwest Ohio had 152.

West central Ohio consists of Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties and southwest Ohio is made up of Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties.

Southwest Ohio reported a 1% increase in coronavirus inpatients compared to the previous week and a 25% increase from 60 days ago, according to OHA.

West central Ohio saw an 8% decrease in hospital patients with the virus over the past week but a 65% increase over the last 60 days.

Of the 150 ICU patients in Ohio with COVID, 12 were in west central Ohio and 34 were in southwest Ohio.

For southwest Ohio, it was a 31% increase over the last week and a 62% increase compared to 60 days ago.

West central Ohio recorded a 33% increase compared to the previous week and a 200% increase from 60 days ago, according to OHA.

The state health department reported 27 weekly ICU admissions.

Ohio added 110 deaths Thursday, bringing its total to 41,249, according to ODH.

More than 64.5% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine, with 59.94% finishing it.