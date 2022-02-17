Ohio reports fewest number of COVID inpatients since August

West central Ohio reported a 58% decrease in coronavirus patients admitted to the ICU compared to three weeks ago as well as a 58% decrease from 60 days ago. In southwest Ohio, the number of ICU patients with COVID dropped 44% in three weeks and decreased by 46% in the last 60 days, according to OHA.

Ohio added 166 COVID hospitalizations and 21 ICU admissions Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The state is averaging 221 hospitalizations a day and 21 ICU admissions a day in the past three weeks.

For the third time in a week, the state recorded fewer than 2,000 daily coronavirus cases in a day. Ohio reported 1,999 cases Thursday and is averaging 4,154 cases a day over the last three weeks.

Ohio’s COVID transmission rate is also continuing to decrease with cases and hospitalizations. In the past two weeks Ohio averaged 255.8 COVID cases per 100,000 people, according to the state health department. It’s the lowest transmission rate reported since Aug. 12.

Despite this decrease, it’s still more than double the Centers for Disease Control Prevention’s standard for a high transmission rate. The CDC considers 100 cases or more per 100,000 people a high transmission rate. Cuyahoga County, which reported 97.5 COVID cases per 100,000 people, was the only county in Ohio that didn’t have a high transmission rate.

According to ODH, local counties reported the following transmission rate:

Clark County: 390.8 COVID cases per 100,000 people

Warren County: 350.8 COVID cases per 100,000 people

Montgomery County: 321.6 COVID cases per 100,000 people

Champaign County: 321.5 COVID cases per 100,000 people

Greene County: 318.5 COVID cases per 100,000 people

Butler County: 298.6 COVID cases per 100,000 people

Preble County: 266.6 COVID cases per 100,000 people

Darke County: 254.3 COVID cases per 100,000 people

Miami County: 247.7 COVID cases per 100,000 people

As of Thursday 61.65% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine, including 71.68% of adults and 65.52% of people ages 5 and older. Nearly 57% of the state has completed the vaccine, including 66.46% of adults and 60.5% of those 5 and older, according to ODH.

More than 7.2 million people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 6.53 million people have finished it. About 3.34 million people have received an additional vaccine dose.